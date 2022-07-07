Chris Sale Loses It in Clubhouse Following Rehab Outing

Chris Sale’s rehab continued Wednesday night for the Worcester Woo Sox, and the lefty starter had an up-and-down outing.
Sale was caught on video trashing the Woo Sox locker room out of disappointment in his performance.
