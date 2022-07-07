E3 Conference , Set to Return , in 2023 .
'Variety' reports that the E3 video game industry conference will return in 2023 after a three-year absence.
The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) will hold the convention at the Los Angeles Convention Center in the second week of June 2023.
The trade group also announced a new partnership with ReedPop, the event company that produces PAX, the New York Comic Con, Star Wars Celebration and more.
In 2020, the convention was canceled , due to the COVID pandemic.
In 2021, ESA held a three-day-long virtual E3.
This year, the group said it would skip holding the convention in 2022 and would aim for , “delivering a revitalized physical and digital E3 experience next summer.”.
ESA said that the 2023 convention would be a , “week of titanic AAA reveals, earth-shaking world premieres and exclusive access to the future of video games.”.
We are thrilled to bring back E3 as an in-person event with ReedPop, a global leader in producing pop culture events.
The past three years have confirmed that E3 convenes our industry like no other event, Stanley Pierre-Louis, President and CEO of the ESA, via 'Variety'.
According to ESA, 66,100 attended the last in-person E3 conference in 2019.
'Variety' reports that media registration for the event will open in late 2022.