Boris Johnson resigns: what happens next?

After weeks of clinging on, Boris Johnson has agreed to resign as British prime minister.

What happens now, and what challenges will his successor face?

00:00 - Boris Johnson’s resignation 00:29 - Will the Tory party persist with populism?

