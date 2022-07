Episode 588 - Pastor Mike Kestler, Pastor Derald Skinner and Dr. Tony Evans on TEMA

Host Pastor Mike Kestler of The River Christian Fellowship, Pastor Derald Skinner of Calvary Chapel Pearl Harbor and Dr. Tony Evans, Pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship, come together to answer your Bible questions on our live call-in Christian apologetic show.

Call in with your questions at 1-888-827-5276.