Alone Together Movie

Alone Together Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Two strangers wind up double-booked in the same upstate New York rental during the start of the pandemic quarantine.

Exasperating the situation, the lockdown forces them both to stay and confront the unexpected feelings that develop between them.

Directed by Katie Holmes starring Katie Holmes, Jim Sturgess, Derek Luke, Becky Ann Baker, Zosia Mamet, Melissa Leo release date July 22, 2022 (in theaters); July 29, 2022 (on VOD)