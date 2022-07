Clerks 3 Movie

Clerks 3 Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After surviving a heart attack, Randal Graves (Jeff Anderson) decides to make a movie with Dante Hicks (Brian O'Halloran) about their lives at the Quick Stop convenience store.

Directed by Kevin Smith starring Brian O'Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Rosario Dawson, Trevor Fehrman, Austin Zajur, Marilyn Ghigliotti, Scott Schiaffo, Jason Mewes, Kevin Smith release date September 13, 2022 (in theaters)