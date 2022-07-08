Amsterdam Movie

Amsterdam Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A lot of this actually happened ... AMSTERDAM is a new film from David O.

Russell.

Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington star as three friends -- a doctor, a nurse, and an attorney -- who become the prime suspects in a murder in the 1930s.

Directed by David O.

Russell starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldana, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Taylor Swift, Rami Malek, Robert De Niro, Matthias Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola, Leland Orser release date November 4, 2022