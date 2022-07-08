Fearlessly Authentic - guide stones disappear cops do the right thing? what IS in the Boops?

All these questions and more will be discussed and batted around to be sure!

Join us Fearlessly Authentic conversations, critical thinking, prejudices, challenging stereotypes, labels, true history, showcase the many talented people in our community, the larger picture and how we got here.

The cycle we unknowingly continue.

Come challenge the narrative and propaganda with us, join in on the conversation.

Share music and art.

Are you ready to challenge the narrative you have been taught?

If yes then your in the right place