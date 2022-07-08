The ABT CUPRA XE team is ready for an extreme twin challenge in Sardinia

Аfter making their season debut in Saudi Arabia, the ABT CUPRA XE team drivers Jutta Kleinschmidt and Nasser Al-Attiyah are ready for a new challenge.
This time it will be a double-header on the island of Sardinia, Italy, with two races taking place on 6-7 July and 9-10 July.
The tracks of the Nasser Racing Camp in Spain set the stage to prepare the CUPRA Tavascan XE to face one of the most complicated locations of the season, with 4 days of races on a very uneven circuit, which will make it the most demanding X Prix so far.