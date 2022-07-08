Citroën Ë-C4X and C4X Launch

Citroën introduces the New 100% Electric ë-C4 X and C4 X, featuring a unique and elegant design approach for customers looking for an attractive alternative to affordable compact SUVs and compact offerings on the market.

Following in the footsteps of the elegant new Citroën C5 X, the design of the New ë-C4 X and C4 X dares to challenge the traditional definitions of compact car bodies to offer users something unique: a mix of designs that It combines the sleek bodywork of a fastback with the modern attitude of an SUV and the timeless refinement and roominess of a 4-door.

The New 100% electric ë-C4 X and C4 X also benefit from the new generation of Citroën's MyCitroën Drive Plus infotainment system, which offers a complete package of connectivity and connected services.