Automobili Lamborghini owners celebrate privilege of Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 ownership

As the 112 Countach LPI 800-4 owners-to-be around the world start to take delivery of their new cars from April 2022, they are also enjoying a series of exclusive ownership and experiential elements to mark ownership of a car that is one of the most emblematic few-offs in the history of Lamborghini.

Lamborghini’s commitment to the purchasing experience is, as always, more than just waiting for delivery of a new car, and has created a contact program designed to make the customer experience unique and complete.

The 112 owners of the Countach LPI 800-4, which was already sold out before the official launch last August at Pebble Beach, will not only have the privilege of driving a piece of automotive history reinvented for the future, but will also receive a series of special collectors’ item gifts, which make delivery of the car even more memorable.

Each item is certified and numbered, celebrating skilled craftsmanship and innovation: the items are not for sale, and are dedicated and delivered exclusively to Countach LPI 800-4 customers.