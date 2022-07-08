PM Shinzo Abe attack: World leaders express grief over gruesome attack | Oneindia News *News

Hours after the former Japanese Prime Minister was shot at during a speech in the country's western city of Nara, world leaders expressed their sorrow over the unfortunate incident.
#ShinzoAbe #AttackonShinzoAbe #ShinzoAbeHealth
Hours after the former Japanese Prime Minister was shot at during a speech in the country's western city of Nara, world leaders expressed their sorrow over the unfortunate incident.
#ShinzoAbe #AttackonShinzoAbe #ShinzoAbeHealth
**INTRODUCTION**
This paper is partly driven by a recent case of hate speech uttered by an Oromo student at Harvard..