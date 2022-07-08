Shinzo Abe former Japan PM dies after being shot while giving speech in Nara city|Oneindia News*News
Japanese local media reported that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died in hospital today after being shot twice at a campaign event in the Nara region.

