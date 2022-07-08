Shinzo Abe former Japan PM dies after being shot while giving speech in Nara city|Oneindia News*News

Japanese local media reported that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died in hospital today after being shot twice at a campaign event in the Nara region.
#ShinzoAbe #ShinzoAbeDies #ShinzoAbeShot
Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe is reported to have died after being shot while giving a speech in the city of Nara on..
TOKYO (AP) — Shinzo Abe, a divisive archconservative who was Japan’s longest-serving prime minister and remained a powerful and..