Jan 6th Hearings Explained | Storyful Explains

The House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol has held hearings looking into whether there is evidence that former President Donald Trump’s claims of a stolen election incited his followers to try to interrupt the peaceful transfer of power following President Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

The select committee has interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses.

The trial is one of the most important to emerge from the Capitol breach and is expected to last more than a month.

The next public hearing will examine the role of the Proud Boys, a far-right group.

Storyful’s explainer breaks down the story into bite-size pieces.

Reporting by Samuel Oakford.