Jennifer Aniston honours The Morning Show camera assistant Gunnar Mortensen following death in motorcycle crash

Actress Jenifer Aniston has paid tribute to camera assistant Gunnar Mortensen following his death in a motorcycle accident - calling him 'one of the bright lights' on the set of her drama The Morning Show.
Actress Jenifer Aniston has paid tribute to camera assistant Gunnar Mortensen following his death in a motorcycle accident - calling him 'one of the bright lights' on the set of her drama The Morning Show.
Jennifer Aniston has paid tribute to The Morning Show camera assistant Gunnar Mortensen following his “sudden and tragic”..
Jennifer Aniston is mourning the death of a crew member from her her Apple TV+ series The Morning Show. On Thursday (July 7), the..