Kate Garraway trying to remain positive after husband Derek's hospitalisation

'Good Morning Britain' host Kate Garraway has revealed her husband Derek Draper was back in hospital this week but she is doing her best to remain positive.
The Good Morning Britain star's husband has been suffering from long Covid
Derek spent more than a year in hospital battling Covid-19 and, later, complications from the deadly virus in 2020.
Derek, a 54-year-old former political adviser, was left in a medically induced coma after contracting Covid in 2020