Madame Tussauds Trolls Boris Johnson After Resignation

When news broke that Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned as leader of the Conservatory Party, his wax figure at the Madame Tussauds Museum received a major update.
Buzz60's Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
The figure from Madame Tussauds was greeted with amusement from passers-by
The Madame Tussauds figure is spotted outside a JobCentre Plus after the Prime Minister's resignation.