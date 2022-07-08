4 Surprising Stats About Gamers (National Video Game Day)

4, Surprising Stats , About Gamers.

Video games have been a widespread phenomenon since the 1980s.

To celebrate National Video Game Day, here are some statistics about gamers.

To celebrate National Video Game Day, here are some statistics about gamers.

The Entertainment Software Association found that 46% of gamers are female while 54% are male.

The ESA also reports that the average age of female gamers is 34 years old while it's 32 years old for men.

65%, of Americans play video games.

'Casual' is the most popular video game genre, followed by the action genre and the shooter genre