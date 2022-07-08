NASA releases first picture captured by James Webb telescope | Oneindia News *space

NASA releases first teaser photo of James Webb telescope.
The James Webb telescope is an instrument so powerful it can peer back into the origins of the universe.
Watch video to know more.
#NASA #JamesWebbTelescope
NASA releases first teaser photo of James Webb telescope.
The James Webb telescope is an instrument so powerful it can peer back into the origins of the universe.
Watch video to know more.
#NASA #JamesWebbTelescope
Washington (AFP) July 7, 2022
NASA has a provided a tantalizing teaser photo ahead of the highly-anticipated release..