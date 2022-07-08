Live From America 7.8.22 @11am LEADERS RESIGNING AND GETTING ASSASSINATED!

Mean Jeanne Karine sounds like a 5th grader while responding to questions - Former Japanese Prime Minister Assassinated - Trump Responds - Biden sells 1 million barrels of oil to Chinese company tied to Hunter - Biden to sign EO on abortion - Multiple ways to remove Joey Applesauce - DOJ and FBI continue trampling American's rights while propping up terrorists - Military now forced to shower with Transgenders - Uruguayan Judge suspends covid vaccine for kids - Maricopa County Republicans vote to reject 2020 election - Putin scenario that you need to hear!