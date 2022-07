A Globalist Assassination in Japan? + Ask Me Anything | The Charlie Kirk Show LIVE on RAV 07.08.22

The Charlie Kirk Show is LIVE on Salem Radio Stations across the country and broadcasting live on Real America's Voice, with reaction to the shocking news that reached America late last night from Japan about the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minsiter Shinzo Abe.

Charlie unpacks what we know and what the implications are of this deadly act.