Australian Boy Has Close Encounter With Whale

JUST STAY CALM: A young boy unexpectedly had a close brush with a large whale while kayaking in waters off Tasmania, Australia, on July 2.

Mom Melody Barnett, who posted the footage, called the incident 'the scariest moment of my parenting life by far.'

She says her son Will 'was super calm and went with the flow...unlike his hysterical mother.'

