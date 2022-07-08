Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 21 Years in Federal Prison

CBS reports that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 21 years in prison for his violation of George Floyd's civil rights.

In addition to his prison sentence, Chauvin will be required to pay restitution.

U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson said that Chauvin , "must be held responsible" , for his actions.

I really don't know why you did what you did.

To put your knee on a person's neck until they expired is simply wrong… Your conduct is wrong and it is offensive, U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson, via CBS.

In May, Magnuson accepted Chauvin's plea deal which called for a sentence of 20 to 25 years.

Last year, Chauvin was convicted , in a state court on charges , of murder and manslaughter.

He was sentenced to over 22 years and will serve both his state and federal sentences concurrently.

Defense lawyers representing Chauvin say that the former police officer has accepted responsibility for his actions.

Chauvin admitted that he consciously deprived Floyd of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure and unreasonable force.

CBS reports that Chauvin is appealing his murder conviction, arguing that jurors were influenced by prejudiced pretrial publicity and protests