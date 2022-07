Saucy Santana “Booty” Official Lyrics & Meaning | Verified

Saucy Santana stopped by the Genius studio to breakdown his hit song “Booty,” which has been streamed over three million times on Spotify to date.

The track features Latto, is produced by Johnny Goldstein and samples “Are You My Woman?

(Tell Me So)” by The Chi-Lites.

You may be more familiar with the sample from Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s 2003 hit “Crazy in Love,” which also samples the Chi-Lites.