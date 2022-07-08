Paul Rudd FaceTimes Young Boy After Classmates Won’t Sign His Yearbook

Paul Rudd FaceTimes Young Boy , After Classmates Won’t Sign His Yearbook.

Recently, 12-year-old Brody Ridder made headlines when his mom posted on Facebook about his unkind classmates.

Her son wrote a note to himself on the blank pages of the yearbook which read, "Hope you make some more friends -- Brody Ridder.".

CNN reports that Rudd, who plays Ridder's favorite Avenger, Ant-Man, caught wind of the situation and decided to reach out.

Brody's mother says Rudd spoke with the boy on FaceTime and offered words of encouragement.

After the call, he sent a handwritten letter and a signed Ant-Man helmet to Brody's house