First Stream: Aespa Releases New EP 'Girls', Tini Teams Up With Anitta & Becky G, Burna Boy Collabs With Ed Sheeran & More | Bil

This week, Burna Boy boasts a star-studded summer party, Aespa continues to climb, and Tini teams up with Becky G and Anitta to bring us a female-led bop.