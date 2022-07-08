Live From America 7.8.22 @5pm TAKING THE POWER BACK TO SAVE OUR CULTURE!

Ben Bergquam reports from the National Homeschooling Convention - Different ways to get engaged with LFA - Perception is reality and the perception of the U.S right now is weak - Canada will destroy 13.8 million doses of the Covid Vaccine - Big win for election integrity in WI - WI Supreme Court also rules on Transgender sex offenders - Is Mexico meddling in our elections?

- Border agents cleared in "Horse Whipping" story but still punished - Farmers are rising up all over the world - Put on the Armor Of God and join the Revolution!