New Bioweapons: Covaxin

On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane introduces one of the most recent c19 bioweapons, Covaxin…how it’s made, how it’s supposed to work and why it’s not a “safer alternative; and a full expose on the additives in Covaxin that could kill you, custom made by Anthony Fauci.

The show winds up with an herbal option for stress, anxiety and sleepless nights.

This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth In Medicine.