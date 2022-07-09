War in Ukraine -- and what it means for the world order | Ian Bremmer

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has created previously unthinkable changes in geopolitics, seemingly overnight.

In this vital conversation, political analyst Ian Bremmer takes a closer look at the global implications of the war, including NATO and the EU's renewed sense of purpose, the spiral of escalation, energy politics and the significant, potentially permanent shifts in the world order.

(This talk and conversation, hosted by TED global curator Bruno Giussani, was part of a TED Membership event on March 10, 2022.

Visit ted.com/membership to become a TED Member.)