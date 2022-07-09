Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure

Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure Trailer - Welcome back, Rilakkuma!

This time, Rilakkuma goes to a theme park.

What will happen there!?

This series depicts an active day for Rilakkuma and friends in great detail as they visit a theme park that is about to close down and encounter an incident that arises there and the various people involved.

Not only do familiar characters from "Rilakkuma and Kaoru" appear, but so do many new characters with unique personalities!

You won't be able to look away from the thrilling and heart-pounding developments!

The Netflix Series "Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure" starts streaming worldwide from August 25, only on Netflix.