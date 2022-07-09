WHERE THE SCARY THINGS ARE Movie Clip - Close Encounter with a Creature

WHERE THE SCARY THINGS ARE Movie Clip - Close Encounter with a Creature - Writer and director B.

Harrison Smith (Death House, The Special) is back with new Lionsgate slasher Where the Scary Things Are.

Where the Scary Things Are will be available on Digital and DVD June 28.

It’s billed as being similar to “Stand by Me or The Goonies… with a deliciously dark twist.” “The horror begins as Ayla and her high-school friends discover a hideous, semi-human mutant.

They keep it prisoner while shooting repulsive viral videos, but the gang’s hunger for “likes” drives them to film the beast performing murderous acts.

“When one boy sees that Ayla is using the monster’s gruesome violence to settle her own vendettas, he threatens to tell the authorities—but is he too late to save his friends?” The film’s cast includes Paul Cottman, Michael Cervantes, Peter F.

Cote, Quinn Andrew Fickes, Selina Flanscha, Oliver Givens, Emma Lim, Asher Ruppert, and Riley Sullivan.