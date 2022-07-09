Sprung Season 1

Sprung Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: From the acclaimed comedy creator Greg Garcia (Raising Hope, My Name Is Earl), Sprung follows Jack (Garret Dillahunt), who, after being released from prison unexpectedly due to the pandemic, bands together with an unlikely group of formerly incarcerated individuals to use their criminal expertise for good.

Starring Garret Dillahunt, Martha Plimpton, Shakira Barrera, Phillip Garcia, Kate Walsh, Joey Diaz release date August 19, 2022 (on Amazon's Freevee)