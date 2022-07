Elon Musk terminates USD 44 billion twitter deal, Twitter to sue Musk | Oneindia news *News

SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, announced on Friday that he was terminating the 44 billion dollar Twitter deal owing to the company's failure to comply with the merger agreement.

Twitter's board chairman, Bret Taylor, on the other hand said that the company would sue the Tesla CEO to enforce the deal.

#ElonMusk #Twitter #TwitterDeal