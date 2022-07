Covid-19 Update: India reports 18,840 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours | OneIndia News *News

India recorded yet another increase in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases.

18,840 fresh covid cases were added to the total tally of Covid-19 infections in the country.

With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases jumped to 4,35,85,554, while the active cases increased to 1,22,335.

