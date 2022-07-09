Georgia Guidestones Destroyed, Japanese PM Assassinated & This Week's TOP News 7/8/22

Buckle-up because it's been quite a week- ahead in tonight's Headline News stories!

July 4th a young man named Robert Crimo, opened fire on a parade in Highland Park, Illinois killing 7 and injuring 30.

Then July 6th, the Georgia Guidestones were either hit by lightning or an explosion- either way, an act of God Almighty- incredibly they were then immediately torn down.

Amid a mass of sandal Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced to resign after 39 members of his cabinet quit.

Former Japanese Prime minister, Shinzo Abe was assassinated just days before an election.

All of that and much more- ahead!