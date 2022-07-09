Hydrotherapy and Natural Remedies- How To Make A Detox Foot Bath-Lana Drebit Part 2

Learn how to prepare this simple, effective hydrotherapy and the many conditions it can be successfully used to treat.

A hot foot bath can be beneficial in treating congestive headaches, chest congestion, dysmenorrhea, and other conditions.

Lana demonstrates how to prepare the foot bath, how to drape the treatment chair and patient, and how to apply cold compresses to attain the desired effect on the patient’s circulatory system.

See how a hot foot bath is done so you can do it yourself and reap the benefits of this simple, effective hydrotherapy treatment.