Elon Musk pulls out of $44 billion Twitter deal

Elon Musk has said he is to pull out of his multi-billion dollar Twitter deal just months after he decided to buy the social media platform.
Elon Musk has said he is to pull out of his multi-billion dollar Twitter deal just months after he decided to buy the social media platform.
New York Post Columnist Karol Markowicz and Rep. Ted Budd shares their insights on why Elon Musk is trying to back out of his..
After three months of uncertainty and controversies, Elon Musk announced on Friday he is terminating the $44 billion deal to..