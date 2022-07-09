Michael Owen for Love Island?

Michael Owen is set to appear on 'Love Island' for the 'Meet The Parents' episode, in order to see his daughter Gemma and get to know her partner Luca Bish.
The Meet The Parents episode is a highlight in every series of the show and the pundit's employers have said his schedule is free
Gemma Owen's mum and dad live busy lives as she enters Casa Amor