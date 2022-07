The Don Smith Show 7-9-22

Gianni Russo played Carlo Rizzi in the "The Godfather." He joins me live to discuss how the film almost wasn't made, and his epic scene with the late James Caan.

Gianni is an amazing guy, and you won't want to miss this!

Rich Baris is here with the latest data from his Public Polling Project, Peter Huessy updates us on national security issues, and we'll have our weekly "Vets in the Fight," and all the latest news.

Join us every Saturday at Noon ET!