Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson Break Down 'Thor: Love and Thunder' "Taste The Rainbow" Scene

"Well then if it's color we need, let's bring the rainbow." In this episode of "Notes on a Scene," Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson break down the "Taste The Rainbow" scene from Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor: Love and Thunder' is in theaters now!

Director: Funmi Sunmonu Director of Photography: Grant Bell Editor: Cory Stevens Celebrity Talent: Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson Producer: Ashley Hall Line Producer: Jen Santos Associate Producer: Omar Elgohary Production Manager: Andressa Pelachi Production Coordinator: Peter Brunette Carol Wachockier Talent Booker: Lauren Mendoza Camera Operator(s): Brendan Boyle Audio: Kari Barber Production Assistant(s): Philip Arless, Eric Bittencourt Post Production Supervisor: Marco Glinbizzi Post Production Coordinator: Andrea Farr