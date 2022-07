Families enjoy the hot weather in Bournemouth

Temperatures have soared to around thirty degrees this afternoon as the beginnings of a heatwave hit large parts of the UK.

Families on Bournemouth beach speak about enjoying the hot weather and also discuss their methods of keeping cool.

Report by Blairm.

