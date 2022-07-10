Sri Lanka protesters vow to stay in President Rajapaksa's home until he quits

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has said he will stand down on Wednesday but demonstrators say they are determined not to leave his residence until that happens.
Watch VideoSri Lanka's opposition political parties were meeting Sunday to agree on a new government a day after the country's..
Thousands of protesters stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence in the capital of Sri Lanka, Colombo. According..