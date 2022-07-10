Try Something New With This 10-Minute Dance Cardio Workout

Get ready to work out with trainer Jayen Wells, who will be leading this 10-minute beginner's dance cardio joined by Adele Joven and Brandi Stoessel.

In this routine, you'll start with a quick dance cardio warmup and drill beginner-level moves like the grapevine, step touches, hip grooves, and so much more.

If this is your first time incorporating dance cardio into your routine, don't fret: Wells has got you covered!

Be prepared to laugh and dance it out.

All you need is some space to move.

Wells's shirt: Equinox Wells's short: Alo Yoga Joven's outfit: Alo Yoga Stoessel's top: Alo Yoga