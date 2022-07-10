Kick-Start Your Day With This 10-Minute Beginner HIIT Routine

Get ready to work out with trainer Chelsey Cioli, who will be leading this 10-minute beginner HIIT workout while joined by class members Paris Nicole and Poofy Moffitino.

In this routine, you'll start with a quick warmup that includes hip circles, hamstring stretches with spinal twists, thread the needles, and tabletop press-ups.

Then be prepared to increase the intensity with side planks, leg lifts, mountain climbers, jumping jacks, push-ups, shadowboxing, and more.

This routine offers plenty of modifications and advancements, so it's a great option for beginners and advanced exercisers alike.

All you need is a mat to get started!

Outfits: Jolyn Shoes: APL