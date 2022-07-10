Soweto mass shooting: South African police say 15 killed in late night attack on bar

Police are investigating reports that a group of men shot randomly at bar goers late at night.
"They came in and shot at people who were having fun," said a police commander.
Watch VideoA mass shooting at a tavern in Johannesburg's Soweto township has killed 15 people and left others in critical..
