2nd Corinthians Comfort and Hope // "The Comfort of God"

Blessings are an amazing part of life, but the reality is that suffering is a part of life also, and Christians are not exempt.

Beginning a new series in 2nd Corinthians, Pastor Tim teaches a message from Chapter 1 entitled “The Comfort of God” that reveals the hope we have in God’s comfort.

In God’s Word we learn that the comfort of God…1) can be found in even the toughest of circumstances, 2) should work through us to comfort others, and 3) increases as suffering increases.

We hope this message encourages you to depend on God’s comfort and help others do the same, when life’s difficulties are presented.