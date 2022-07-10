Sri Lanka's Government Collapse; Dutch Farmer Protests, UK's BOJO Resigns

It’s been a tumultuous week around the globe.

We have been closely watching the decline of Sri Lanka’s economy, as gas and food shortages have led to massive protests, with wait-times for gasoline stretching out for days on end.

It seems that Sri Lanka is the first canary in Modern Monetary Theory’s (MMT) coal mine, to take a disastrous tumble.

The government’s nepotism, corruption, and implementation of Green-New-Deal-style farming regulations, in addition to worldwide drops in travel, have sunk Sri Lanka into complete chaos.