How to stop banks from investing in fossil fuels | Lucie Pinson

Money is pollution's biggest driving force -- particularly, the cash invested in dirty energy projects, says financial responsibility campaigner Lucie Pinson.

She shares a three-pronged approach to stop banks from funding fossil fuel companies, including what she calls "collaborative blackmailing" (it's more ethical than it sounds).

By demanding more accountability from polluting companies and encouraging ethical banking, Pinson shows how to cut off the problem at its source.