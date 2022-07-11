2022 Kia Sportage - Crash & Safety Tests

The fifth generation of the Kia Sportage is being offered for the first time in a version specially designed for Europe and with an almost completely electrified range of drives including plug-in, full and mild hybrids.

What hasn't changed is the outstanding level of safety: the brand's best-selling SUV has now received the top rating of "5 stars" in the Euro NCAP - just like the third and fourth model generations (test years 2010 and 2015).

The official European safety test, the requirements of which have continuously increased in recent years, is divided into four test categories.

With 87 percent, the new Sportage achieved an outstanding value for occupant protection for adults.

The testers emphasized the stability of the passenger cell in offset frontal collisions as well as the very good protection of the knees and thighs of the driver and front passenger, regardless of their size and seating position.

The occupant protection for children is also at a top level (86 percent).

Impacts on all critical body areas were minimized in both the dummies representing six-year-old children and those representing ten-year-olds.

The safety assistants test, in which the new Sportage scored 72 percent, praised the performance of the Lane Keeping Assist and Intelligent Speed ​​Assist, which are also standard equipment, as is a multi-collision brake.

Also standard is the front collision warning, whose cyclist detection was highlighted and which made a significant contribution to the good 66 percent result in the category "Protection of vulnerable road users".