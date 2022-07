Vijay Mallya: SC sentences fugitive to 4 months jail for contempt of court | Oneindia news *Breaking

Supreme Court on Monday sentenced the economic fugitive Vijay Mallya to a four months jail term along with a fine of Rs 2,000 for the contempt of court.

The fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya was found guilty of contempt of court in 2017 for withholding information from the court.

